Parts of older Reno to be part of future special assessment district

The Reno City Council on Wednesday approved the process for creating a special assessment district in an older section of town undergoing street rehabilitation.

One-hundred sixty parcels have been identified for assessments in the planned district. They are located on Stewart and East Taylor streets and in the area of Roberts Street and Wilson Avenue.

A special assessment district will allow for assessments to property owners to replace sidewalks and driveway approaches that meet the city criteria for renewal.

Other items included in the city’s rehabilitation project base bid are removal and replacement of pavement section, curb and gutter, pedestrian ramps, sanitary sewer manholes and pipe, storm drain structures and pipe, pavement striping and signage and other miscellaneous work.

This district will consist of two street construction projects scheduled to start in April and end between July and September, although city officials said dates are weather dependent.

The Roberts-Wilson Area Neighborhood Street Rehabilitation Project is on Stewart, Moran, and Roberts streets, and on Wilson Avenue. Estimated cost is $2.5 million.

The Street/Sewer Taylor-Stewart Area Rehabilitation Project is located on Stewart Street, East Taylor, and Gould streets and Dayton Way. Estimated cost is $3.2 million.

The city is required by state law to create special assessment districts and to levy assessments to defray all or a portion of all costs associated with acquiring or improving any project authorized under the statute.

“The city uses square footage along the frontage of property as the basis of assessment,” Kerrie Koski, city engineering manager, told council members. “What that means is that if you have 10 feet of sidewalk that meets the criteria for assessment and your sidewalk is 5 feet wide, that’s 50 feet of assessment. If the price that comes in from our bids is $10 per square foot, that means your assessment would be $500.”

Koski said advantages of sidewalk rehabilitation for property owners include reduced liability, financing options and elimination of city permitting fees. Additionally, she said the cost of work gets done at up to 30% less than it would if the individual hired a private contractor. Bid prices to the city come in lower because of the volume of work involved in the projects, she said.

Those who earn 50% or less of Washoe County’s annual median income may be eligible for an exemption.

For more information on the special assessment district and exemptions:

https://www.reno.gov/government/departments/public-works/capital-projects/special-assessment-districts

