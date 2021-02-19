Opportunity 180 expands School Quality Map statewide with performance data (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The tool offers new, user-friendly search and filter features for families, educators and community members to see data about every public school in the state

Opportunity 180 is now offering more accessible data statewide on its School Quality Map. This update comes alongside a recent Great Schools All Kids data portal update that features new information by school, including per pupil funding, student teacher ratios and school discipline data disaggregated by student race and ethnicity.

The organization commits to being one of Nevada’s most trusted sources of school data, offering transparent and unbiased information in plain language about Nevada’s public schools with the goal to bring public awareness about school and student success.

New features to the quality map include:

All Nevada Public Schools – Page visitors can now see all public schools located throughout the entire state.

“Filter by County” – A toggle option that allows page visitors to see schools located within a specific Nevada county.

Search by Zip Code – Now users can search all schools within any zip code, whereas previously users could only search by school name.

Extension of Nevada Trustee Districts – Page visitors can now see school board trustee district boundaries for school districts throughout Nevada.

Opportunity Zones – A new feature that highlights communities or neighboring areas identified by the state as low income.

The interactive map was designed to demonstrate where the highest- and lowest-performing K-12 public, district and charter schools are located across Nevada, to allow families to make conscious and informed decisions about where their child should attend school.

“Our main goal is for every kid in Nevada to be college and career ready. In order to get there, we need a common understanding of the inequities and bright spots across the state,” said Executive Director of Opportunity 180, Jana Wilcox Lavin. “In order to achieve our student-centered goals, it is our duty to provide the facts and figures to the community, such as the Great Schools All Kids portal and School

Quality Map, which guides the public to clearly identify the areas that are being disproportionately affected by lack of access to quality schools.

The map also shares the percentage of students on Free or Reduced Lunch (FRL), students who are English Language Learners (ELL) and students on an Individualized Education Plan (IEP). The map is now accessible with data for all public schools and counties across the state, which can be found online here.

About Opportunity 180

Opportunity 180 is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that works with the community to ensure more kids can access a great public school in their neighborhood that puts them on track to be college and career ready. www.opportunity180.org

