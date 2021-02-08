More than 30,000 seniors waiting for vaccinations

We need your help This Is Reno depends upon your support. Without reader help, we will not be able to continue our reporting efforts at current levels in 2021. Before reading the story below, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This article is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge, and your subscription helps make that possible. Subscribe

Washoe County Health District officials today said more than 30,000 seniors are in line to get vaccinations, but supplies are still short of meeting that demand.

The Health District’s Jim English said about 50,000 seniors are on the list, but duplicate requests for the vaccine make the number closer to 30,000.

Due to short supplies, early priority groups getting vaccines — Nevada System of Higher Education and Washoe County School District personnel — are first in line. Those groups are close to being finished, however, and English said businesses and those in front-line community support will be next to get the vaccines.

“We are currently … scheduling those that are first working with underserved populations providing the necessities of life,” he said.

English recommended businesses and organizations providing those services should register on the Washoe County’s COVID-19 vaccine website to get added to list.

“We will go ahead and vet those and begin to schedule your groups,” he said.Seniors 70-plus will be included in upcoming groups to get vaccinated this weekend.