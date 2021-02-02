Limits on in-person attendance of Nevada Legislature explained

We need your help This Is Reno depends upon your support. Without reader help, we will not be able to continue our reporting efforts at current levels in 2021. Before reading the story below, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This article is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge, and your subscription helps make that possible. Subscribe

A week and a half prior to the Feb. 1 start of the Nevada Legislature’s 81st session, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes announced that the legislative building would be closed to the vast majority of people, including the general public and lobbyists. Only legislators, essential staff and a small news media pool will be allowed in the building for some time to come.

The limitations are much the same as were seen over the summer during the 31st and 32nd Special Legislative Session.

On the first day of the new session, members of the public gathered outside to protest—some against COVID-19 mitigation efforts, others against the results of the 2020 presidential election. Some came to the doors of the legislative building and peered inside.

Meanwhile, the rest of the general public has participated in the legislative process by watching it online and making their public comments by signing up through a reservation system that allows them to participate in committee meetings via Zoom. A webpage explains how to make a reservation to participate.

Legislators, their staff and a small media pool must get tested for COVID-19 prior to entering the legislature building. Image: Ty O’Neil

In a statement about the continued closure of the legislative building, Erdoes said, “Those persons who are not in the building will be able to observe all of the floor sessions in the Chambers of both houses and all committee hearings in the various hearing rooms throughout the building via the Legislature’s Website ‘View Events’ Tab and YouTube.”

Additionally, virtual meetings between individual Legislators and persons who are not in the building will be made possible through Microsoft Teams.

A weekly COVID-19 testing regimen for legislators, staff and the news media pool in the building will remain in place during the time the building is closed to the public.

After legislators and essential staff have received both COVID-19 vaccinations, the Legislature will initiate a plan to begin opening the legislative building to members of the public and registered lobbyists to participate in committee hearings in person, by reservation through the Legislature’s website. When this happens, anyone who participates in person in a committee hearing will be required to present a completed COVID-19 vaccination card or take a shallow nasal swab Rapid COVID-19 test before entering the building. These tests will be provided on site at no cost to the person being tested.