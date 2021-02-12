Health district reports quickly rising COVID-19 vaccine demands

We need your help This Is Reno depends upon your support. Without reader help, we will not be able to continue our reporting efforts at current levels in 2021. Before reading the story below, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. This article is outside of our paywall, provided free of charge, and your subscription helps make that possible. Subscribe

This week the orders for COVID-19 vaccines exceeded 10,000 in Washoe County indicating a steadily rising demand, said James English from the health district’s vaccination program during a media call on Thursday.

Each week, the county collates vaccine orders from regional partners such as Renown Health, Saint Mary’s Health Network and several area pharmacies.

As the first vaccine shipment reached the county in December, there were reports of vaccine hesitation and widespread misinformation on its supposed harmful effects. But those fears seem to have been replaced by an eagerness among Nevadans to be vaccinated.

The county will be allotted 6,825 doses next week for the region, said English. That is only about 60% of what was requested.

Some providers did not even request vaccine, anticipating a short supply, added English.

The increased demand also indicates a slightly better vaccine rollout on a federal level reflecting in Nevada receiving more vaccines than before.

However next week’s vaccine allocation for Washoe County is 23% more than the region received this week (49,135 first doses). So, the number of vaccines received is “going up,” confirmed English.

As of Feb. 8, the state as a whole was receiving 44,925 vaccine doses for the entire week, said English explaining how the vaccine allocation has gone up for Nevada.

On Thursday, the district anticipated about 624 first doses and 678 second doses. By the end of the day it was able to administer 1,298 vaccines between both doses.