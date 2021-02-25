fbpx
Health district opens vaccine appointments to seniors 65 or older

By ThisIsReno
Henry Westcott, an 89-year-old Korean War veteran and volunteer at the county's COVID-19 testing site, was among the first to be vaccinated in Washoe County on Dec. 23, 2020.
Washoe County health officials this week expanded eligibility for those seeking COVID-19 vaccine, opening signups to individuals 65 years and older.

The county said it had already reached out—by phone and email—to more than 25,000 seniors 70 years and older who’d been on the vaccine wait list giving them the opportunity to schedule an appointment. Officials encouraged seniors 70 and older who’d signed up for the wait list to check their email inboxes or voicemails for the notification.

“Because all seniors on the list were invited, the COVID-19 Response Team made the decision to open eligibility to the next group under the General Population lane of the State’s COVID-19 playbook, which is Nevadans aged 65-69 years,” officials said in a statement.

Kevin Dick, district health officer for Washoe County, said they’ll continue to vaccinate seniors and those in the frontline/essential workforce as well.

Those 65 and older can use the online Washoe County Senior Covid-19 Vaccine Sign Up Form, or call 775-328-2427 for assistance with signing up. Those who already signed up for the wait list don’t need to sign up again.
 
The health district said seniors 70 years and older who were on the waiting list but didn’t receive a call or email should re-submit the form to be on the waiting list, email covidvaccine@washoecounty.us or call 775-328-2427. 

Residents are also urged to assist seniors who are friends or family in making appointments or getting to vaccination sites.

A list of community providers who are administering vaccines to seniors is available at https://www.covid19washoevaccine.com/pages/senior-vaccine.

