February is 11th year of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, NCEDSV raises awareness (sponsored)

To raise awareness for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM) throughout February, the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV) is hosting two statewide virtual events: one Adult Forum and one Young Adult Survivor Forum, on Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. and Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

“These forums aim to give teens the voice that they deserve for a healthy relationship,” said Sue Meuschke, Executive Director of NCEDSV. “It’s also important for other people who are around, like parents, to recognize warning signs.”

In recognition of the 11th anniversary of TDVAM, NCEDSV encourages the community to participate in these virtual events to help raise awareness for healthy relationships among teens. The two webinars will highlight young adult survivors who experienced relationship abuse and how they became a survivor. Through the voices of peers and young adults, participants will learn how to identify abusive behavior and red flags, communicate in specific situations and know where to find confidential help that is available within the community.

“Without education, parents and other adults may not be aware of the, perhaps, daily presence of emotional and physical abuse being faced by the adolescent,” said Meuschke. “This is an opportunity to hear young adult voices and believe and support them.”

TDVAM strives to raise national efforts, share positive messaging, and inspire young individuals to build healthy relationships. The first forum will target parents and other adults who are concerned about teens struggling in an abusive relationship. The second forum provides any young adult who is interested in a first-hand experience of relationship abuse with a featured speaker, Briana Vallejo.

“We aspire to bring the voices of survivors so that teens are given the opportunity to make smart choices,” said Meuschke.

Forums are facilitated by young adults and professionally trained domestic and sexual violence advocates, who will be in attendance, to offer immediate support, if needed. To register for the adult forum, please visit HERE, and to register as a teen or young adult, visit HERE.

About NCEDSV

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (previously The NevadaNetwork Against Domestic Violence), is the statewide coalition of domestic and sexual violence programs. NCEDSV provides statewide advocacy, education and support to the front-line organizations that help those impacted by domestic and sexual violence. To learn more about services provided by NCEDSV, visit ncedsv.org

