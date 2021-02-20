Families invited to register kids for upcoming kindergarten school year

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is calling on families to get their children registered for kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year. The district saw a large drop in kindergarten enrollment during the pandemic.

According to Kacey Edgington, WCSD kindergarten coordinator, “Families may start the registration process online, and we encourage them to start the process now. We want our young students to begin their academic careers with us in a positive and uplifting way, and registration is an important part of that preparation.”

WCSD continues to work with Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Department of Education regarding learning models for the coming school year. All elementary and kindergarten students have been and are expected to remain in in-person learning come the fall. School district officials have said an important part of their planning process is knowing how many students will be enrolled.

Families also have the option to pursue distance learning for students at all grade levels, including kindergarten.

Any child who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2021 may enroll in kindergarten for the upcoming school year. After completing the online registration process, parents need to visit their child’s school with their student’s original birth certificate, immunization records and a utility bill that shows the parent or guardian’s name and address as proof of residence to the zoned school.

Parents who are unsure about which school their child should attend can visit the district’s website to receive the name and address of their zoned school. Parents who do not have access to a computer may use a computer at any WCSD school. The website also offers step-by-step instructions in both English and Spanish to help parents use the online kindergarten registration program.

Additionally, the school district has created a video with information about kindergarten registration. Online registration can also be found on the district’s website.

“We are eager to work with families to start the new school year for our young students,” said Edgington. “Kindergarten represents a student’s first exposure to school, the first step toward graduation, and is a wonderful time in a child’s life. It’s important that they get off to a great start. Our online registration system is easy to use, so now is the time to register our kindergartners for the coming year.”