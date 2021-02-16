Data breach detected at local medical practice

Reno medical practice Gastroenterology Consultants is investigating an internal network and data breach that occurred Dec. 8, 2020, in which some patient information was compromised.

The medical office said it took action immediately following discovery of the breach and enlisted the services of a cyber forensic firm and federal law enforcement. While investigating the breach, the practice said it has also stepped up its cybersecurity measures.

“At this time, the investigation has determined that the stolen information includes names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, and other personally identifiable information for a small group of individuals,” a practice spokesperson said in a statement.

Officials from Gastroenterology Consultants are contacting individuals affected by the breach to provide information on protecting themselves against scams or fraudulent activity as a result of the breach.

“We know that it is frustrating for our patients to learn that information was exposed in this network breach, and we are truly sorry they are having to endure this,” said Cindy Lighthill, Executive Director of Gastroenterology Consultants.



Those who have questions about the security breach can contact the GIC Supervisor of Medical Records at (775) 333-2915 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.