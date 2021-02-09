fbpx
Home > News > Government > County Recorder launches electronic notification service
Government

County Recorder launches electronic notification service

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Truckee River Walk Photo by Manny Becerra on Unsplash
Truckee River Walk Photo by Manny Becerra on Unsplash.


The Washoe County Recorder has started a new service that allows property owners to receive an email alert when a lien, easement or mortgage-type document in their name is filed.

People may list up to five variations of their name (Examples: Doe, John; Doe, John R.; Doe, John Roy; Doe, John Jr.; and Doe, John R. Jr.) and up to five parcel numbers per registered email address.

Those wishing to sign up are asked to visit https://rns.washoecounty.us to fill out a form.

Pursuant to state law, names of grantors and grantees may not appear on such documents because they are indexed separately from property owners.

If someone receives an alert, it means a document has been recorded that includes a name they are monitoring. The alert will include a document instrument number and a link that will allow them to search official records online.

People who suspect they are victims of fraud can contact local law enforcement.

For additional information, email record@washoecounty.us or call 775-328-3661.

SOURCE: Washoe County

ThisIsReno

This Is Reno is your source for independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated. #thisisreno

Related Stories

How did local government spend federal CARES Act dollars? –...

Countywide survey solicits feedback on pandemic recovery (updated)

Rural residents north of Spanish Springs soon to vote on...

Brekhus: Two aspects to solving Reno’s homelessness (sponsored)

Lemmon Drive to close for two days

CARES Act grants available for small business, women- and minority-owned...

Share via
 
Send this to a friend