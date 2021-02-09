County Recorder launches electronic notification service



The Washoe County Recorder has started a new service that allows property owners to receive an email alert when a lien, easement or mortgage-type document in their name is filed.

People may list up to five variations of their name (Examples: Doe, John; Doe, John R.; Doe, John Roy; Doe, John Jr.; and Doe, John R. Jr.) and up to five parcel numbers per registered email address.

Those wishing to sign up are asked to visit https://rns.washoecounty.us to fill out a form.

Pursuant to state law, names of grantors and grantees may not appear on such documents because they are indexed separately from property owners.

If someone receives an alert, it means a document has been recorded that includes a name they are monitoring. The alert will include a document instrument number and a link that will allow them to search official records online.

People who suspect they are victims of fraud can contact local law enforcement.

For additional information, email record@washoecounty.us or call 775-328-3661.

SOURCE: Washoe County