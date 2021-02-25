Carson City named top place in America to travel right now and avoid the pandemic by Forbes (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Nevada’s State Capital, Carson City, was recently ranked at the top of the list of 10 places in the United States to travel and avoid the pandemic, according to Forbes.

The article states, “One of Nevada’s most historic towns settled during the silver boom of the late 1800s. Minutes from world famous Lake Tahoe, the bright lights and casinos of Reno, historic Virginia City which was once the largest silver town in America, and all the outdoor adventure one can handle in the Sierra Nevada mountains including skiing, hiking, mountain biking, camping and RVing.”

“The people of Carson City understand that exploring and traveling is challenging right now, which is why we have been emphasizing safe and responsible travel,” said David Peterson, executive director of Visit Carson City. “We are all doing our best to support the small businesses that are the mosaic of our city, the arts and culture that surrounds us and the entertainment and outdoor amenities that we can offer to people looking to get a breath of fresh air. We want to really thank our city partners and the people in Carson City for being responsible corporate citizens in supporting our community and helping our local economy.”

According to Forbes, the list was compiled by overlaying more than half a dozen maps and criteria such as the CDC COVID Data Tracker, the Harvard-Brown COVID Risk Level Map, and TripAdvisor reviews, including current case counts, population density, average weather, public health guidance, proximity to outdoor activities, and drive times from at least two major American metropolises.

Forbes also reviewed new cases per 100,000 people, 7-day rolling averages, total cases and total deaths to assess the current coronavirus infection risk relative to historical trends dating back to the beginning of the pandemic. COVID-19 data noted was based on the most currently available data as of Feb. 20, 2021 from the CDC COVID Data Tracker and the Harvard-Brown COVID Risk Level Map.

“We want our community to feel safe while also supporting our businesses and organizations in a responsible manner,” said Nancy Paulson, city manager of Carson City. “We are incredibly resilient and will continue to work together to keep our community Nevada proud.”

To learn more about exploring Carson City, please go to visitcarsoncity.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.