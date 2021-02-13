Aprés-ski burrito and beer combo in South Lake Tahoe at Verde Mexican Rotisserie (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Verde Mexican Rotisserie has put South Lake Tahoe on the map for authentic and healthy Mexican food.

Now every Monday through Saturday from 3:00pm – 5:00pm, Verde is offering the ultimate Burrito + Beer combo. For $15.00, enjoy a seasonal on-tap brew and a burrito of choice with all the fixings!

Whether it’s tacos for the veggie aficionados, plates for the paleo foodies, or classic burritos for the meat lovers, Verde’s menu is made with wholesome and nutritious ingredients to provide a high-quality and healthy experience in the South Lake Tahoe community.

Verde Mexican Rotisserie is Lake Tahoe’s best kept secret. This locally owned eatery is a hot spot for skiers on their way home from hitting the slopes. Verde’s food is made from wholesome ingredients, but the reason they’re a local favorite is they’re serving a modern twist on Mexican food providing an unmatched authenticity through their story.

Owners, Domi and Katy Chavarri have created healthier meals with sustainable ingredients which have become the perfect option for a bite to eat after a long day on the slopes, at the beach or hiking nearby trails. They chose to start their small business in their hometown so that people could connect with each other over their food.

Verde uses local suppliers to ensure their community is getting good quality, sustainable food for their families. Their connection to Lake Tahoe and belief in the power of good food to bring people together are what makes them so authentic.



Visit verdemexicanrotisserie.com to view the full menu and order online!

