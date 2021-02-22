Alaskan-born Neeser Construction expands in Reno-Tahoe (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The only design-build contractor for mid/high rises in Reno is dedicated to construction and community

Neeser Construction, a leading general contracting firm with roots in Anchorage, Alaska, has amped up its project expansion efforts in Reno-Tahoe. The Neeser presence in the Reno area was initially in the 70’s, and currently the firm is the only self-performing, design-build contractor for mid/high rises in the area and is poised to continue expanding locally with keystone developments.

Jerry Neeser, owner of Neeser Construction, moved to Anchorage in 1974 while his brother Michael Neeser, Operations Manager for the firm, moved to Reno in 1976. A licensed structural engineer by trade, Michael has led the engineering on 50 percent of the company’s Anchorage projects and brings his expertise to the Reno-Tahoe market while Jerry continues to lead projects in Alaska.

“The opportunities in Northern Nevada for life-changing developments are endless, so our expansion here was a natural growth choice,” said Michael. “Our construction firm has mastered the ability to control not only the quality of structures but also the cost, which is a facet that is of heightened importance here locally, especially during the pandemic. We are proud to bring our 40-year consistent, triumphant reputation for construction excellence and quality to the Reno-Tahoe community.”

Neeser Construction holds an extensive portfolio of successful projects, including:

The Deco , a luxury apartment complex in downtown Sparks.

, a luxury apartment complex in downtown Sparks. George Whittell High School football stadium in Zephyr Cove.

in Zephyr Cove. Western Nevada College robotics lab remodel in Carson City.

in Carson City. The Bridges , a Victorian Square apartment complex in Sparks.

, a Victorian Square apartment complex in Sparks. Incline Village General Improvement District Recreation Crew Quarters in Lake Tahoe.

A rendering of the Reno Experience District, RED.

Most notably, Neeser Construction secured the contract for three major projects at the Reno Experience District, aka RED (formerly known as Park Lane) and is actively performing pre-construction services on another major project.

The first project the firm was chosen as the design-build contractor for is the Emory multifamily building, which will contain 282 apartment homes and approximately 10,000 square feet of retail space. The second project the firm is actively building at RED is 30,000 square feet of concrete podium and 50,000 square feet of slab on grade for the Building 3 multifamily building, which will contain 359 apartment homes and approximately 30,000 square feet of retail space.

Additionally, Neeser Construction is underway with building the Element by Westin Hotel project located at the main project entry along South Virginia Street at RED.

Neeser Construction is pursuing all of their key projects from a self-performing and design-build standpoint. According to the Design-Build Institute of America, design-build project delivery involves the owner of a specific project managing one contract with a singular responsibility. The contractor and designer team up to provide “unified project recommendations” while keeping budget and schedule top-of-mind. Collaboration is essential to the design-build process, which helps speed up innovative problem-solving. Neeser Construction has employed this method within their projects, especially the RED projects, and stands by its benefits.

“Design-build is a cost-effective yet innovative way to deliver projects, and our firm specializes in this,” said Michael. “We are taking advantage of design-build in order to increase the overall number of units and help the projects stay on budget. Additionally, on a case-by-case basis, we have the ability to ‘self-perform’ work that is usually subcontracted in this area, which will also contribute to the success of these developments.”

Emory is planned for completion in late summer 2021, with tenants beginning to occupy the first phase of the project as early as January 2021.

To learn more about Neeser Construction’s previous, current and future projects in the Reno/Tahoe area, visit neeserconstruction.com/projects.

About Neeser Construction

Neeser Construction is a leading general contracting firm with an extensive portfolio of successful projects and hundreds of years of combined experience in the private sector, government and public/private partnerships to make projects come to life. The firm targets, acquires, develops and builds by blending real estate development and design-build construction expertise into one unique package. Neeser Construction’s reputation for excellence and quality is established from their ability to consistently execute and deliver successful projects. For more information, visit neeserconstruction.com.

