Additional 98 housing vouchers available for homeless veterans

An additional 98 housing vouchers have been made available to assist Reno’s homeless veteran population. Reno Housing Authority made the announcement this week.

The Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) Vouchers are available through a partnership between RHA and VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System.

“The program is one of the nation’s largest supported permanent housing initiatives and combines the Housing Choice Voucher program and VA case management services to promote and maintain recovery and housing stability among homeless veterans,” RHA said in a statement.

Assistance via the HUD-VASH vouchers are limited to assisting veterans in Washoe County who are currently homeless or facing “imminent risk of homelessness.”

Those individuals should call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance. Veterans can also call (775-326-6600) or go to the VASNHCS Homeless Veterans Outreach Clinic located at 350 Capitol Hill Ave. in Reno, where they can be evaluated by a social worker and referred to appropriate programs including the HUD-VASH program.

Source: Reno Housing Authority