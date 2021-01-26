fbpx
WCSD: schools closed tomorrow, Incline schools closed Wed., Thurs.

By Jeri Davis
Washoe County School District (WCSD) announced today that due to predicted heavy snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday or Thursday, all WCSD schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2020. This includes not only in-person but also distance learning.

All schools in Incline Village will be cancelled on both Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 28.

Families are being informed of the closures via the Connect Ed call system, and the school district has said it “would appreciate your assistance in sharing this” within the community.

The National Weather Service is predicting significant snowfall tonight and tomorrow for the Truckee Meadows and Incline Village. Road conditions are expected to be hazardous in the morning.

According to a statement from the district, it is unlikely that in Incline Village “there will be sufficient time to adequately clear roads and sidewalks, as well as adequately clear access to our schools to make our school sites safe for students and staff.”

There will be no activities or services at school sites, and no classes will be held.

According to the National Weather Service, total snow accumulations of eight to 16 inches might be expected in the Reno-Sparks area, with 18 to 36 inches possible above 5000 feet.

The highest totals, the Weather Service said, are likely to occur in areas such as Verdi, Caughlin Ranch, Somersett and Galena. Winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour may lead to whiteout conditions tonight, tomorrow and into Thursday afternoon.

Jeri Davis

Jeri Davis came to Reno from rural Nevada in 2004 to study anthropology at the University of Nevada, Reno. In 2012, she returned to the university for a master’s degree in journalism. She is the former associate and news editor of the Reno News & Review and is a recipient of first-place Nevada Press Association awards for investigative and business reporting. Jeri is passionate about Nevada’s history, politics and communities.

