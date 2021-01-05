Washoe County swears in commissioners who won November election

Washoe County on Tuesday swore in its newest commissioner, along with several other elected officials, during a special meeting.

Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill

Democrat Alexis Hill unseated incumbent Republican Marsha Berkbigler in the November election to win a 4-year term to represent District 1, which includes portions of the northwest and southwest Truckee Meadows, extending south to Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

Hill has a background in non-profit work and in public policy and planning. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas A&M University and a graduate degree in public administration and policy from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Republican Vaughn Hartung was sworn in to start his third term. He defeated Democratic challenger Marie Baker in District 4, which consists of Sparks, Spanish Springs and Wadsworth.

Terms for the other three commissioners, Jeanne Herman, Kitty Jung and Chairman Bob Lucey, are up in two years.

Also sworn in were Joseph Barstow, Carmen Ortiz and Michael Rider, who were elected as Sun Valley General Improvement District trustees; and Larry Chesney, who was elected to the Palomino Valley GID.

Established under the Nevada Revised Statutes, GIDs were chartered to provide services that can include water, sewer, garbage, road maintenance and recreation services to a specific area.

Washoe County Justice of the Peace Pierre Hascheff conducted the swearing in.

