USA Today recognizes Atlantis as the #1 casino in northern Nevada (sponsored)

Atlantis Steakhouse also ranked second best casino restaurant in the country

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is proud to announce a pair of honors it has received in the latest USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. In the category for “Best Casino Outside Las Vegas,” Atlantis finished third in the country while the Atlantis Steakhouse earned the second highest mark in the “Best Casino Restaurant” category. These awards were the highest given to any northern Nevada casino.

Casino experts Steve Bourie, C. Douglas Dreisbach and Lisa Robertson-Dziedzic partnered with 10Best editors to select nominees that were voted on by the public.

“When you consider that there are over 1,500 casinos in the United States, it’s truly special for the Atlantis to be recognized as one of the top destinations,” said Cheraz Ecker, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa General Manager. “Our incredible team is committed to offering guests an exceptional and memorable experience.”

A leader in Reno’s hospitality and gaming industry since 1972, Atlantis has received numerous accolades for its luxurious amenities and stellar guest service. Past honors include the Silver Badge from U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hotel Awards, the title Best Overall Gaming Resort by Casino Player Magazine and TripAdvisor’s designation of Atlantis as the number one hotel in Reno for seven years straight.

The Atlantis Steakhouse, northern Nevada’s premier restaurant, has been recognized by Forbes Travel Guide, OpenTable and the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its premium menu offerings and vast selection of high-end wines. The fine-dining institution is also a proud recipient of the AAA Four Diamond Award. Only 2.9% of the 29,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean rated by AAA have received this distinction.

About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is consistently ranked the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, has the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation, and is recommended by the Forbes Travel Guide. Minutes away from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and just a half-hour away from Lake Tahoe, Atlantis is known for its luxurious accommodations, eight award-winning restaurants, captivating bars and lounges, a world-class spa and casino-wide action. For more information, visit www.atlantiscasino.com or call 800-723-6500.

