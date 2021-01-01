UNR hosts free virtual lecture with activist Cornel West

Cornel West, a prominent activist, author and philosopher, will give a free public lecture Monday, Jan. 4 as part of “Minds, Means, and Materials,” the University of Nevada, Reno’s annual Writing and Well-Being Conference.

Cornel West is a professor, philosopher, author and activist. Photo provided by Dr. Cornel West’s official website.

West’s hour-long virtual lecture is entitled “Where Do We Go From Here? Chaos or Community.” According to conference organizer and UNR professor of English William Macauley, the goal is to engage in a conversational journey to educate both minds and hearts. That journey passes through decades of social change and racial strife that have continued on through this year.

“Dr. Cornel West will engage in a conversation that will evaluate our progress since the civil rights movement and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s demand to end global suffering,” Macauley said.

West is professor of the practice of public philosophy at Harvard University and professor emeritus at Princeton University. He’s also authored 20 books, including “Race Matters,” “The Radical King” and “Living and Loving Out Loud, A Memoir.” His many pursuits include podcasts, documentaries, spoken word albums, and regular appearances on prominent talk and news shows, including appearing as a frequent panelist on Real Time with Bill Maher.

The Writing and Well-Being Conference takes place Jan. 3-5 and includes a variety of concurrent and featured sessions. While West’s lecture is free and open to the public, the remainder of the virtual conference requires registration and costs $75 to participate. More information is online at: https://events.unr.edu/event/crossings_ii_minds_means_and_materials.

West’s lecture is available online via Zoom at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. To access, visit: https://unr.zoom.us/j/84633959749?pwd=cTQ2eTV0MFloQXJpSFc5THd5V0xLdz09 and use pass code 568269.