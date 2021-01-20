UNR Extension’s gardening classes return with online sessions

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s annual gardening classes return this year, online that is. Starting in February the Extension’s certified Master Gardeners will offer free two-hour sessions on a variety of topics each Tuesday evening through the end of March.

The series, titled “Gardening in Nevada: The Bartley Ranch Series,” is offered for anyone who wants to garden, regardless of the size of their garden plot.

“This series has been held yearly in February and March at Bartley Ranch,” Rachel McClure, Master Gardener coordinator for Extension in Washoe County, said. “The classes, which vary by year according to the needs of the local community, offer the why’s and how’s from people who live, grow and harvest in our northern Nevada area.”

The classes are taught by Extension horticulturists, experts and certified Master Gardener volunteers, as well as local business owners. International Society of Arboriculture continuing education units may be available for some classes. Classes include:

Feb. 2: Selecting and Growing Fruit Trees — Michael Janik, Extension Master Gardener volunteer and certified arborist, will discuss fruit tree varieties for northern Nevada and their needs, including soil, USDA growing zones and chill hours, watering, and pest control. International Society of Arboriculture continuing education units have been requested for this class. Register online at https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArcuihqTwvG9QgITDwCFWBmDziWUigvKLO.

Feb. 9: Container and Indoor Gardening —Rachel McClure, Master Gardener coordinator for Extension in Washoe County, will discuss the ins and outs of container and indoor growing for year-round food production indoors. This talk will help participants set realistic goals and see the possibilities. Register online at https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAufuyvpzIoE9DTWs7t0B-pHP1vtl-HNH-U.

Feb. 16: Beekeeping: 10 Lessons Learned in the First Year — Lindsay Chichester, Extension educator for Douglas County, will discuss what she learned through trial and error during her time keeping bees during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. She will also provide suggestions and advice to others who may be interested in keeping honeybees and discuss future plans for expanding the Douglas County Beekeeping Project. Register online at https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYucOmppjkrGNBozH2t35FdxpBDa7ClKNt3.

Feb. 23: Perennials in the Garden — Georgette Porter, Extension Master Gardener volunteer, will show participants how to have perennial flowers in their gardens year after year. From the common to the unexpected, Porter will talk about the rewards of planting perennials in our high-desert environment. Register online at https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqce6srDopH9fjZuqkzS-TrrIoqmdizQPF.

March 2: Training and Pruning Fruit Trees — Michael Janik, Extension Master Gardener volunteer and certified arborist, will present fruit tree pruning basics, including how trees respond to pruning, size control using appropriate rootstocks, early training to reduce the need for pruning as the tree matures, and when to prune. International Society of Arboriculture continuing education units have been requested for this class. Register online at https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkdOyorT0uHdQLxKMNHtGIHUpxKispaNu6.

March 9: Gardening is for the Birds — Suzanne Adams, Extension Master Gardener volunteer, will discuss which plants encourage wild birds to visit and, perhaps, make homes in the garden. Plants provide food and habitat for many migratory birds as well as those who stay in the area year-round. Adams will identify some of the more common birds along with their preferred plants for both diet and homes. Discussion will focus on techniques to keep these plants healthy. Register online at https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqduqupzItHdA1n8RtPuXQFsWSPDhoGAnr.

March 16: Insect Pests of the Vegetable Garden — Melody Hefner, Extension Urban Integrated Pesticide Management and Pesticide Safety Education Program coordinator, will discuss identification and integrated pest management (IPM) for common insect pests of the vegetable garden. IPM measures include prevention, cultural controls and sanitation, mechanical or physical controls, biological controls, and chemical controls. Early identification of insect pests and implementation of pest control plans can greatly reduce insect pests in vegetable gardens. Register online at https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqc–grjIrG9MvQDTg9WoB52bLDzLH1qHs.

March 23: Native Plants in the Landscape — Heidi Kratsch, Extension horticulture specialist, will present the benefits of incorporating native plants into the landscape, showing photos of a wide variety of well-suited native plants for our area, and discussing their growing conditions, care and maintenance. Register online at https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrdeiuqDorGtF9NSMWhgrV6BqHLaaZ-APl.

March 30: Successful Vegetable Gardening — Randy Robison, Extension Master Gardener volunteer, will share his secrets to harvesting abundant, award-winning produce from raised garden beds in our high-desert climate, including how to amend soil to help plants, crop rotation strategies to increase yields, and companion planting to discourage pests. Register online at https://unr.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAlduitqDgqH9eBS1luBKGuTS9WZKWsnKyF.



For more information on “Gardening in Nevada: The Bartley Ranch Series,” or for general horticultural inquiries, contact Extension at 775-784-4848 or visitextension.unr.edu. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the scheduled event.