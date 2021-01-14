Secret Witness offers reward in Reno City Hall vandalism case

On three occasions in less than a month, Reno City Hall has been vandalized and windows broken after some type of projectiles were launched through them from an unknown source. Now, Secret Witness has offered a $1,000 reward to the person who provides information that leads to the arrest and subsequent prosecution of those responsible for the vandalism.

These acts of vandalism have caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, and due to falling debris, have been deemed a danger to the public.

According to a statement from the Reno Police Department, “Detectives are currently reviewing hours of surveillance footage, and have been examining evidence” and is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for this vandalism.

Anyone having any information about this case is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 321-4930, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.comm, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

This Is Reno reached out to the RPD to learn more about the extent of the damage done to City Hall. According to new RPD spokesperson Officer Adam Blount the damages are estimated at $50,000, for which taxpayers will bear the costs of repair.

According to City of Reno spokesperson Jon Humbert, a total of 16 windows have been shot out—11 of them just this past weekend.

Blount told This Is Reno that the projectiles are not bullets fired from a gun but that the RPD is not ready at this time to reveal any knowledge of what is being used by the perpetrator or perpetrators.

The projectiles have been launched from the Virginia Street side on the west of City Hall, and windows as high as the 12th floor have been hit, according to Humbert. And that’s not to mention the danger posed to people working inside of the building and passersby on the street who could be injured by falling glass. According to Blount, while the projectiles are not bullets, the risk of shattering and falling glass is significant. He said the RPD first learned about these incidents due to a report of broken glass scattered across the sidewalk beneath city hall.