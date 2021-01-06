Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® installs 2021 officers, celebrates annual awards (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) has formally installed its new slate of officers and directors for 2021, including Gary MacDonald, REALTOR® at Dickson Realty, and now RSAR Board of Directors President.

The following are the RSAR 2021 officers:

President – Gary MacDonald, Dickson Realty

President-Elect – Sarah Scattini, RE/MAX Premier Properties

Treasurer – Sara Sharkey, HomeGate Realty of Nevada

Immediate Past President – Erika Lamb, Welcome Home Property Management and Investment

Director – Beau Keenan, Dickson Realty

Director – Dave Hansen, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate

Director – Mike Nolan, Nolan Realty & Investments

Director – Mike Wells, Chase International-Sparks

Director – Shelly Dougherty, ERA Realty Central

Director – Sandra Mullet, Solid Source Realty

Fernley Director – Joe Reisenauer, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate

Affiliate Director – Erin Schiller, Ticor Title

Northern Nevada Regional MLS Trustee Director– Angelica Reyes, The Right Choice Realty

Thank you to the following individuals completing their term on the RSAR Board of Directors:

John Graham, Haute Properties Nevada

Christopher Raynor, eXp Relaty

Pat Schweigert, ERA Realty Central

Nick Serrano, Greater Nevada Mortgage

Helen Graham, Haute Properties Nevada

Additionally, RSAR presented its annual awards on Dec. 27 in a private virtual induction ceremony with members, honored guests and the Board of Directors. The 2020 awardees include:

REALTOR® of the Year – Angelica Reyes, Managing Broker of The Right Choice Realty. Reyes received this honor for her continuing high level of involvement in the Association, her business accomplishments and activity in local community affairs.

The Abraham Curry Award – Tiffany Banks, General Counsel for Nevada REALTORS®, and Rocky Finseth, President and CEO of the Carrara Group. Both Banks and Finseth worked to keep real estate essential, protect property rights and fight for pandemic relief for our community.

Educator of the Year – Helen Graham, REALTOR® for Haute Properties Nevada. Graham has received this honor multiple times over the past decade because she believes education is critical to all real estate agents’ careers.

The Mat Gibbons Good Neighbor Award – John Graham (awarded posthumously). Graham led the Association as President in 2017 and was a multi-faceted man who came to real estate as a second career.

In honor of both John and Helen Graham’s work in the REALTOR® community and the Reno-Sparks community at large, the 2020 Board of Directors created a scholarship for Nevada Youth Empowerment Project (NYEP). This new scholarship will help NYEP with education expenses.

The RSAR President’s Award is given out annually from the outgoing Association President. Erika Lamb, 2020 RSAR President, gave Sarah Scattini, 2020 RSAR Treasurer, the award this year. Lamb chose Scattini for her servant heart, her dedication to the Association over her career and her ability to keep a positive outlook during unprecedented times. Sarah will continue to serve the Association in the coming year as the 2021 President-Elect.

This year’s 2020 Award Winners are a small group who made a huge impact in 2020 and will continue to have a lasting impact on our community for years to come.

To learn more about other RSAR initiatives, head over to rsar.realtor.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.