Reno Phil showcases woodwind players for solo performances (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Reno Phil kicks off the new year with a unique performance featuring three of the orchestra’s woodwind players performing self-selected sonatas. The virtual woodwind showcase will feature sonatas by Schumann, Saint-Saens, and Brahms and will be recorded without a live audience at the Pioneer Center and in Colorado and streamed on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, and Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The concert will be live-streamed to ticket holders through a unique access link available for purchase.

This will be the first time any woodwind players in the Reno Phil have performed at the Pioneer Center since February of 2020. Due to the spread of aerosols, it is not considered safe to have woodwind players on stage with other musicians. The Reno Phil has been dedicated to finding ways to employ their musicians and this showcase is another innovative solution for the organization. The showcase will be recorded using high-quality cameras, microphones, and other technology and will include interviews of the musicians by Maestro Laura Jackson.

“This concert offers our patrons the opportunity to see and hear the instruments typically tucked away in the middle of the orchestra, up close,” said Music Director Laura Jackson. “The woodwinds are particularly fascinating because each one is completely different from the next, bringing a unique sound and character to the orchestra. In addition, we’ll have the opportunity to get to know the fabulous and dedicated musicians that play these instruments in the Reno Phil, and the pieces they’ve chosen are absolutely gorgeous. I can’t wait!”

The performance will feature Reno Phil Principal Clarinet, Joshua Anderson, Bassoonist Eric Fassbender, and Reno Phil’s newest musician, Oboist Jordan Pyle. The soloists will be accompanied by Reno Phil Principal Pianist, James Winn and Jordan Pyle will be accompanied by Karen Stoody of Colorado. Tickets are $20 per household (or viewing device).

To view more information about the upcoming performance, click HERE.

About Reno Phil

The Reno Phil is northern Nevada’s largest performing arts organization. Celebrating its 52nd year, the orchestra, led by Music Director Laura Jackson, is composed of more than 80 professional musicians who typically perform more than 30 concerts annually throughout the Reno-Tahoe region. Musicians of the professional orchestra, youth orchestras, various ensembles and education programs offer more than 60 performances each year, playing to more than 50,000 people. To learn more about the Reno Phil and its events, and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers, visit RenoPhil.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.