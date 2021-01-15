Reno Loves Local: Gift cards available in contest writing love letters to local businesses (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Up to 100 winners will receive cards ranging in value from $25 to $100 from a variety of Reno retail, restaurant and service-based businesses.

Reno Loves Local, a local campaign working to create a groundswell of consumer support for Reno local businesses, has announced an opportunity for consumers to win gift cards to local restaurants, retail shops and service shops through its new contest: the #RenoLoveLetter campaign. The new initiative asks participants to write “Love Letters,” praising locally-owned Reno businesses they appreciate as a simple, zero-cost means to elevate businesses digitally to additional customers. Participants will be entered to win some of the thousands of dollars in gift cards from establishments that range in value from $25 – $100.

The business that receives the most Love Letters will also win a grand prize of their choice of either a business development package (valued at $1,000) or $1,000 in gift cards from the winning business that will then be donated to local heroes via a nonprofit, charitable organization or a direct gift.

“The Reno Love Letter campaign hopes to show that shouting out the positives and sharing the love with local businesses where everyone can see is incredibly rewarding,” said Michael Tragash, Community Manager for Yelp. “But we know it takes effort, so we’re rewarding those who participate with chances to experience new-to-them shops, restaurants and services that make up this beautiful community we call home.”

The contest is sponsored by the Yelp Elite Squad (YES!), a diverse community of local writers, photographers and adventurers who share their experiences at local businesses in reviews and photos that showcase what our community has to offer and guide consumer decisions. The contest requires individuals to enter by writing a #RenoLoveLetter and posting on either Facebook, Instagram or through a form at bit.ly/renoloveletter. Letters are encouraged to include positive experiences from Reno businesses, whether present day or fond memories, favorite products or even exemplary employees who have gone above and beyond.

“Great reviews are received as love letters by local businesses, and owners have shared how the sentiments have helped them carry on through these difficult times. At the same time each love letter shared also has the power to influence the decisions of consumers and help others discover new businesses,” said Tragash. “I’ve had a front-row seat to watch how the trusted members of the Yelp Elite Squad lead by example, showering local businesses with love and inspiring community support through their reliable, high-quality reviews and photos. These actions are incredibly meaningful to local businesses and most importantly, they drive dollars through their doors. With that in mind, we’re asking the community to invest in this activity to help lift up local business.”

While Yelp reviews are not valid to enter the #RenoLoveLetter contest, they are a great way to support your community, and you can post review snippets on social to enter!

The #RenoLoveLetter contest is also sponsored by ShortStack, a digital marketing platform that allows parties to create, monitor and manage social media giveaways and contests, who are providing the premium level of service to the campaign non gratis out of a desire to be a part of improving the local economy.

The #RenoLoveLetter contest follows the campaign’s release of seven zero-cost actions individuals can take to support local businesses. The activities include:

Follow local businesses on social media.

Tell your friends and family about a business that you appreciate.

Write a review.

Interact with businesses on social media.

Use the business’ hashtag, or mention them when sharing about a Reno small business.

Let a Reno small business know how much you love them by sending them a message.

Sign up for their email list.

It also follows the first initiative, the #RenoLocalPledge, a set of five considerations consumers in the region are voluntarily committing to as the area works through the economic impacts of COVID-19 restrictions and closures. The #RenoLocalPledge commitments are:

I’ll continue to take my personal safety and the safety of those around me seriously.

As my budget permits, I’ll visit at least one Reno business each week (restaurants, retailers, service providers, farmers, ranchers and farmer’s markets).

When I consider buying a gift for someone I care about, I will consider local options first.

I will use my digital presence (likes, comments, saves, shares, and reviews) to support Reno businesses, artisans and people that enrich my life and community.

If I see someone in need and I can help them, I will try.

The Pledge can be taken by posting on social media and incorporating the #RenoLocalPledge hashtag and tagging @RenoLovesLocal or via digital form. At this stage, nearly 100 citizens have taken and posted the #RenoLocalPledge, including prominent figures like Debbie Torres McCarthy (About Town Deb) and former Reno City Council candidate Britton Griffith.

The #RenoLoveLetter contest is open to Nevada residents only and ends January 25, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. and winners will be notified within 14 days of the contest’s conclusion. For a list of complete contest rules, visit bit.ly/renoloveletter.

The Reno Loves Local campaign is a coordinated effort between Bryon Evans Film, Electrikk Digital and the Gattuso Coalition, and collaborating with Yelp Reno. Funding is made possible by the City of Reno via the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. To learn more about the effort, visit its social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.



About Reno Loves Local

Reno Loves Local hopes to incentivize the Reno community to use the power of their dollars and endorsements as a means for saving the robust and diverse small business community that has been growing in Reno, Nevada. In the same way the community strives to be more inclusive for all, Reno Loves Local seeks to lift up small businesses during and after the measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For the most up to date incentives, visit www.facebook.com/renoloveslocal.

About ShortStack

ShortStack is a digital marketing platform built for engagement, lead collection and marketing automation. The self-service platform is used to create unique contest landing pages and quizzes, run social contests, choose winners, send emails and analyze results – all from one place. From instant win and photo-vote contests to hashtag contests and simple sweepstakes, users can build mobile-responsive landing pages in minutes. To learn more about ShortStack, visit http://www.shortstack.com.

