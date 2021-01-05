PBS KIDS contest encourages youth storytellers

Compassion is the theme of this year’s PBS KIDS Reno Writers Contest, an annual competition for students in kindergarten through third grade. Children in northern and central Nevada and northeastern California can submit their own illustrated stories through March 5.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its associated challenges inspired the contest’s 2021 theme, said Nancy Maldonado, PBS Reno’s vice president of education.

“We chose compassion as the theme because we felt all students would have something to write about in dealing with compassion, as well as kindness and gratitude,” she said. “This past year has been challenging for everyone in their own way as our nation struggles through an unrivaled pandemic. In a time when learning in the classroom isn’t always possible, kids can count on being able to express themselves creatively and tell their stories through writing.”

To enter, students must write and illustrate their own original story. “Through this process, children build their creative voices and develop critical reading and writing skills,” PBS Reno noted in a statement.

The deadline to submit entries is March 5, 2021. Information is online at pbsreno.org/writerscontest.

A group of volunteers and educators will review entries and select first, second and third place winners from each grade. It’s a task the PBS Reno team looks forward to each year, said Joy Foremaster, the station’s director of education.

“The young authors in our community never cease to amaze us. We love showcasing the talents of these incredible individuals and can’t wait to see what gets turned in this year,” Foremaster said.

Winners will have their stories displayed at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and published into hardcover books.

In 2020, a record-number 2,687 children entered the contest, themed “Curious.” Read the 2020 winning stories at pbsreno.org/writerscontest/winners