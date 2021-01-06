Nevada’s Congressional delegation responds to siege on U.S. Capitol

Members of Nevada’s Congressional delegation sent updates throughout the day as they’ve sheltered in place while armed Trump-supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol today.

The Capitol was locked down as the rioters broke in, in protest of what they believe is a rigged election–concerns stoked again by Trump in a speech to the crowd earlier in the day. No evidence exists this was the case, however, as courts around the country have determined.

One woman was shot during the break-in.

President Trump simultaneously urged calm but also praised the armed rioters. A video tweet by the president was flagged by Twitter as having a disputed “claim of election fraud.” The tweet could not be liked, retweeted or responded to “due to a risk of violence.”

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto tweeted, “The events at the U.S. Capitol are un-American and unacceptable. I’m thankful for the Capitol Police who are working hard to ensure that we all stay safe. I condemn this violence in every way possible.”

The events at the U.S. Capitol are un-American and unacceptable. I’m thankful for the Capitol Police who are working hard to ensure that we all stay safe. I condemn this violence in every way possible. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) January 6, 2021

The Silver State’s other Senator, Jacky Rosen, sent out a Facebook update around 1:45 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time):

“My team and I are safe. I remain grateful to our Capitol police for keeping us safe, and am monitoring the situation very closely. The violent attacks we are seeing on our democracy today are reprehensible. It’s time for us as a nation to come together and denounce hate and violence. Together, we will overcome and rebuild our nation.”

Nevada’s House of Representatives members have also sent out updates on their status.

Dina Titus wrote on Twitter, “As I shelter in place, lawless domestic terrorists encouraged by the President of the United States are attempting to destroy our democracy. They will not succeed.”

As I shelter in place, lawless domestic terrorists encouraged by the President of the United States are attempting to destroy our democracy. They will not succeed. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) January 6, 2021

Mark Amodei, who has been supportive of Trump, tweeted, “January 6, 2021: History made today for all the wrong reasons. Shameful. All our Washington staff are safe.”

January 6, 2021: History made today for all the wrong reasons. Shameful. All our Washington staff are safe. — RepMarkAmodei (@MarkAmodeiNV2) January 6, 2021

Steven Horsford released the following statement:

“Earlier this afternoon, myself and my staff in Cannon House Office Building were evacuated for our own protection. We are safe, in lockdown and waiting for further instruction from Capitol Police.

“This violence and chaos around the Capitol is a direct result of the call to arms by President Trump and his allies who organized and incited today’s events. This is deeply concerning, unacceptable and there must be full accountability for all those involved. While there are some forces who want to destroy our democracy and deny the results of the election, make no mistake: I remain resolved to perform my duty, certify the election results and defend free and fair elections.

“The will of the people must be upheld — and our democratic principles will be protected, even in the face of the brazen, anti-democratic action we are seeing today.”

No update has been provided on social media for Representative Susie Lee. This Is Reno is seeking information about the Representative’s status.

Nevada’s Gov. Steve Sisolak also commented on the events in Washington D.C. He said he was praying for the safety of Nevada’s delegation and their staff as well as law enforcement officers in the district.

The chaos that has erupted in the United States Capitol is the opposite of patriotic — it is undemocratic and un-American. I am praying for the safety of Nevada's federal delegation, all congressional members and staff, & law enforcement officers. This must stop. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 6, 2021

This story will be updated if and when This Is Reno learns more. For now, rioters continue to linger in the Capitol even as police and National Guard are being deployed to gain control of the situation. There is a curfew in place in Washington D.C. beginning at 6 p.m. EST.