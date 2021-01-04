More than Pizza

Pizzava serves up mind-blowing combos

I’m always skeptical of a cauliflower crust. When it’s done right, it’s delicious, but when it isn’t, it can seriously ruin a pizza. Luckily, the people at Pizzava have perfected the cauliflower crust. If you didn’t tell me, I likely wouldn’t be able to tell it isn’t bread; it just seems like a thinner version of their normal crust that dissolves in your mouth. Plus, it’s made sturdy enough to hold up the heaping toppings, which is sometimes a concern.

More important than the crust, however, are the inventive pizza options. I like a good standard pie, like cheese or pepperoni (both of which Pizzava carries), but hit me with a truly imaginative combo, and I’m hooked. That’s what drew me to Pizzava.

The first time I tried this place it was because a friend told me I could get pasta on top of my pizza. That’s the Alfredo Penne pizza made with alfredo, mozzarella, penne pasta, chicken and fresh mushrooms (hold the mushrooms on mine). It isn’t loaded with pasta, but it does have enough to serve its purpose and the alfredo sauce is creamy without feeling too heavy on the crust.

A pizza with cauliflower crust from Pizzava. Image: Pizzava

This truly is an indulgent pizza, regardless of what kind of crust you put it on, but for carb lovers, it hits the spot. I personally grabbed this pie with the standard crust, which feels bready and hearty and more traditional than the healthier, gluten-free alternative. The regular pizza dough is vegan. The cauliflower crust contains dairy.

My next visit to the eatery, I decided to go in a different direction. This time I ordered up the Meatball Parmesan on cauliflower crust. This pizza is topped with mozzarella cheese, extra pizza sauce, thick slices of over-sized meatballs and parmesan cheese. When it comes down to it, I liked this combination even more. It may not have been the brain exploding moment when you think of adding pasta and pizza together, but in practice, it was done very well. The meatballs were tender—not dry or overcooked—and the extra pizza sauce provided balance. The parmesan, for some reason, made a bigger impact that I would have expected, too.

When it comes to ordering at Pizzava, I also like to grab a side of garlic balls. These are large—not the dinky garlic balls some other pizzerias try and get away with—and cooked to perfection. The inside is soft, with garlic and herbs coating the browned outside. Dip them in the provided marinara or opt for a side of ranch.

The Midtown restaurant—located at 1043 S. Virginia St.—also serves calzones, salads and wings. I also like to note that Mexican Coke, Mexican Fanta and Mexican Sprite are all on the menu, and as any Coke drinker knows, Mexican Coke reigns supreme.

While I’ve never stopped in here for a breakfast pie, the menu does also boast a small menu of morning pizzas featuring eggs and steak, eggs and sausage, eggs and bacon or a spinach breakfast (made with mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, eggs and spinach).

Ordering is easy. Log onto the website—pizzava.com—and place an order for pick-up or delivery. You can order your pie for right now or later in the day. If you live close enough, delivery is an option, but for those farther out—like South Reno—you’ll likely need to drive down yourself. If you want, you can also call to place an order or go through a local delivery service like DoorDash.

Details

In person: 1043 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89502

Online: https://www.pizzava.com/

Call: 775-507-7077

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.