INOVA announces winners and exhibit in community artists’ campaign (sponsored)

INOVA Luxury Apartments at the Summit, the new apartment homes in South Reno geared toward creativity and a spirit of collaboration, has named winners of The Art of Innovation, and will initially display the works at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport starting January 25th. INOVA was proud to introduce The Art of Innovation to the community in 2020, presented by Danielle and Bob Klein of Klein Financial Corporation, The DivcoWest Team and Chip Bowlby of Reno Land, the Joint Venture developers of INOVA.

The ten winners of The Art of Innovation competition include:

Best in the Show: Dana Baldwin, Dancing Around Words

First Place Winners: Lee Munsell, Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing Tom Swimm, TRANSPARENCY J. (Jie) Li, ECHOES OF THE SILENCE XXI

Second Place Winners: J. (Jie) Li, Fire and Desire XXVIII Lynn Welker, Land of Wind and Clouds Dana Baldwin, Hope is the Thing with Feathers

Third Place Winners: Keith Batcheller, Saddle Mates Gregory Radionov, The Met Holly Spahr, Goddess



The winners and honorees can be seen at www.liveatinova.com/art-contest/. More than 850 artists submitted work, including students. The top 50 entrants, including winners and honorees, will be included in a book, “The Art of Innovation” with the artists’ information and the cost of each piece shown. Winning pieces will be on display at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and will then be displayed at Reno Ice, a non-profit ice rink and events center currently under construction in South Reno. The ongoing show is entitled “Art of Innovation”. This art exhibit and collaboration between local non-profit art organizations: Sierra Arts Foundation and Artech with awards and funding sponsored by Inova will be on display until January 31st.

“As the global pandemic sparked business closures nationwide, INOVA and its partners were looking for a way to bring the community together and embrace the arts and culture scene in Reno,” said Jessica Thieriot, Director of Marketing Programs, Klein Financial Corporation. “During a bleak year, our goal was to spark creativity and inspire togetherness in a way that can be visually represented for years to come.” We look forward to bringing these artists from all over the nation to an international setting like the airport,” Thieriot stated.

Sierra Arts Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to advocate for the arts and artists and further the successful integration of art into the education system, worked with local schools to spark creativity from students at home during school closures. INOVA has awarded $3,500 to 25 student winners for this unique contest and donated another $3,500 to the cause.

Burning Man artist Andrew Johnstone served as a judge for the competition and has his piece, Temple of The Golden Spike, displayed at INOVA. Johnstone, a British artist now living in the Bay Area, has been working on the design of “The Man,” the centerpiece of the Burning Man festival, each year since 2005.

“I am honored to have been a part of the judging process for this competition, and have seen the talent and innovation of local artists in all media through this contest,” Johnstone said. “I am proud to be among those artists displaying my works in Reno, at INOVA, and I am truly inspired by my peers in the arts.”

Other judges included Executive Director of Artech and Project Manager for Playa Art at Burning Man, Maria Partridge and retired Manager of Arts and Culture for the City of Reno, Christine Fey. Mayor Hilary Schieve was an integral part in paving the way for an arts and culture scene in Northern Nevada to continue to thrive.

About INOVA

INOVA defines the next generation of Reno living, integrating innovation and art, with luxury and convenience, in a community that embodies elegant creativity and elevates residents to live life inspired.

The “Art of Innovation” is an initiative of the Inova Apartment partnership to reach out to the public, to introduce the Inova property and to communicate the very unique philosophy of a property dedicated to supporting the community at large. INOVA, named for its commitment to innovation, will launch its pledge to convene the community with culture and talent, and through unique assets of the property and events for the public. INOVA defines the next generation of Reno living, integrating innovation and art with luxury and convenience. The community embodies elegant creativity and elevates residents to live life inspired.

