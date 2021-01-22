Green industry trainings offered online

Green industry workers—or those looking to enter the field—can become Nursery Worker Certified in a new workshop series offered by the University of Nevada, Reno Extension in February. The deadline to register for classes is Jan. 26.

The Green Industry Continuing Education Series is an online, entry-level class series that includes topics important to green-industry professionals, including landscapers, nursery workers and groundskeepers.

The workshops are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays Feb. 2-25 from 9 a.m. – noon and delivered via Zoom. An optional certification exam isMarch 1.Continuing education credits are also available for select classes, covering credits for International Society of Arboriculture (ISA), Pesticide Safety, and QWEL (irrigation and water management).

Classes are taught by Extension experts, Nevada Department of Agriculture staff and local industry professionals. Topics include:

Feb. 2: Soils and Water Management

Feb. 4: Pruning Landscape Plants

Feb. 9: Noxious Weeds and Weed Law

Feb. 11: Insect Identification

Feb. 16: Sustainable Turfgrass Management

Feb. 18: Plant Disease Basics

Feb. 23: Garden Center Basics

Feb. 25: IPM and Pesticide Safety

March 1: Certification Exam (optional)

Classes are $15 each, or $80 for the entire series. Organizations enrolling two to five employees for the full course receive $10 off per student. The discount increases to $15 off per student when six or more employees from the same firm are registered.

Registration can be done online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-green-industry-training-in-reno-online-class-signup-tickets-131265778477.

For more information on classes or certification, email Chad Morris at chadmorris@unr.edu.