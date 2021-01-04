fbpx
Featured

Governor Sisolak appoints Heather Korbulic as Policy Director for Governor’s Office

By Jeri Davis
Nevada State Legislature. Image: Trevor Bexon
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of Heather Korbulic as Policy Director for the Governor’s Office today.

Sisolak said in a statement, “I am very excited to welcome Heather Korbulic as our Governor’s Office new Policy Director through the legislative session. Her extensive experiences as Executive Director for Silver State Health Insurance Exchange and more than decade of state service make her an excellent fit for this crucial role.”

Heather Korbulic of the Silver State Health Exchange.
Korbulic will serve in her temporary role as Policy Director for the Governor’s Office through the end of the 2021 Legislative session. Concluding the Legislative Session, she will return to her role as Executive Director of Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, a role she has served in since September 2016.

Earlier this year, Korbulic spent time as the interim director for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), where she helped oversee the launch of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

She left this position and returned the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange following threats to her safety made by people angry at delays in receiving their benefits.

During her short time in the role, DETR worked through more than 131,000 backlogged unemployment claims, hired new employees to assist the Employment Security Division, increased call center capacity by implementing a cloud-based phone system, launched the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation to assist those who have exhausted regular UI claims and launched the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to cover independent contractors, gig workers and others who aren’t covered by traditional UI.

In total, Korbulic carries twelve years of experience working for the State of Nevada—eight of which she served in the Aging and Disability Services Division, where she was the State of Nevada’s Long Term Care Ombudsman.  

Jeri Davis

Jeri Davis came to Reno from rural Nevada in 2004 to study anthropology at the University of Nevada, Reno. In 2012, she returned to the university for a master’s degree in journalism. She is the former associate and news editor of the Reno News & Review and is a recipient of first-place Nevada Press Association awards for investigative and business reporting. Jeri is passionate about Nevada’s history, politics and communities.

