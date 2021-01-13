Greater Commercial Lending opens online applications for new round of Paycheck Protection Program, Wednesday at noon (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Greater Commercial Lending (GCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), announces the opening of its online application for the second round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at noon PST for both first-time and second-draw applications.

Applicants may visit gncu.org/PPP for more information and to apply.

$284 billion nationally has been allocated to PPP for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GCL is committed to helping business owners through the ongoing economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. GNCU and GCL will work together to ensure as many qualified PPP loan applications are processed as possible. GCL will process PPP loans for all qualified businesses even for those that do not have an existing account or relationship with Greater Nevada.

It is expected that the demand for PPP loans will be high during this new round of funding. Business owners are encouraged to prepare their applications now and apply early. PPP loans are approved on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants are encouraged to review the documentation requirements checklist prior to submitting.

In the first round of PPP, GCL funded 5,900 forgivable SBA PPP loans totaling $583 million in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. That includes loans to over 2,100 Nevada businesses for more than $137 million.

For more information about PPP and to apply, please visit gncu.org/PPP.

About Greater Commercial Lending

Greater Commercial Lending (GCL) builds long-lasting business partnerships that help communities thrive. GCL provides commercial lending services to diverse entities across the U.S. GCL is a credit union service organization (CUSO) established in 2017 operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), based in Carson City, Nev. The USDA identified GCL as the number one Business & Industry lender in 2020. GCL is consistently ranked among the top producers for both USDA and SBA guaranteed loan programs. For more information, call (833) 519-9474 or visit greatercommerciallending.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.