Fresh as Two Chicks

I’m behind the trend on this one. I remember spending several Saturday or Sunday mornings trying to get a seat at Midtown’s Two Chicks restaurant before ultimately accepting that it would never happen with a wait less than one hour.

So, when the South Reno location—in the old Bangkok Cuisine spot on South Virginia Street—opened, with more seating and closer to home, I made it my mission to finally get my hands on their breakfast. And, with a reservation system in place, it finally worked.

The menu at Two Chicks is big. There is a full page of breakfast options, a back page filled with lunch, and a separate menu detailing the available cocktails. There’s even a third small menu filled with to-go options, from pitchers of their famous Bloody Mary concoctions to build-your-own to-go meals so you can recreate your favorite tastes in your own kitchen.

But I want to go back to the beginning here. The ambiance of this place is chic (pun intended). It’s a small diner atmosphere with kitschy barn-style adornments everywhere you look. From the wall décor to the booths, the eatery really goes all out on the theme.

Apple Cinnamon French Toast Combo and Breakfast tacos at Two Chicks. Image: Mike Alt

The coffee is next up. As a decaf coffee drinker, it’s hard to find a good cup of decaffeinated joe. Some places don’t have it at all and at others it’s stale, you have to wait a long time for it because they are brewing a pot on request, or the coffee’s quality is an afterthought. At Two Chicks, it’s just good. Served in a big white mug, piping hot and with sides of cream and raw sugar, I was in coffee heaven.

For food, we split too dishes: the Apple Cinnamon French Toast Combo and the Breakfast Tacos. Each came easy to split by twos–which was an awesome perk since we hadn’t specified we’d be splitting–and served on egg-shaped plates.

The apple cinnamon flavor was subtle but didn’t go unnoticed. The meal felt easy and not overworked or something trying to be fancy. Instead, it was just really good food, served with a side of eggs any style and diner’s choice of meat. The bacon, in addition to the French toast, which was cooked golden brown and easy to devour, was also over-the-top. Just really good quality, no-fuss food.

The breakfast tacos were fun. I don’t know if you know this, but finding breakfast tacos just about anywhere isn’t easy. The Two Chicks rendition is four corn tortillas loaded with scrambled eggs, Basque chorizo, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and avocado-lime cream sauce. There are a lot of flavors that help these feel like tacos, but with just the right substitutions to make it breakfast. With this plate you get your choice of side. The hash browns, which we requested, are served looking almost like burger patties, again perfectly crispy and golden brown and divisible by two for easy meal sharing.

It’s worth noting that Two Chicks takes COVID-19 protocols seriously. The tables are distanced with every other booth open, guests are asked to keep their masks on until drinks are served and staff remains masked themselves.

Since I didn’t realize this eatery also serves lunch, I’ll be back to see if the second half of the menu stands up, and probably to order more breakfast tacos.

Details

In-person:

752 South Virginia, Reno, NV 89501, Monday – Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5851 South Virginia, Reno, NV 89502, Monday – Sunday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Online: https://www.twochicksreno.com/

Call: 775-323-0600