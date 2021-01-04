Free radon test kits available through February

Free radon test kits are once again available to Nevadans through the Radon Education Program at University of Nevada, Reno’s Extension. The short-term test kits are available at a number of locations statewide as part of National Radon Action Month, recognized each January

Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that seeps through cracks in the earth and can accumulate in homes, raising the risk of lung cancer. It’s colorless, odorless and tasteless, which makes testing homes for its presence the best way to determine its presence. The free test kits take about three days to complete before being mailed in for analysis.

According to a statement from the Extension, one in four homes tested in Nevada has radon levels at or above levels deemed safe by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Homes with elevated levels can have the problem fixed.

The EPA estimates that about 21,000 people die from radon-caused lung cancer—more than drunk driving, house fires or even secondhand smoke.

Free test kits are available through Feb. 28 at the following northern Nevada partner locations:

Genoa Town Office, 2289 Main St., Genoa, 775-782-8696.

Indian Hills General Improvement District, 3394 James Lee Park Road, #A, Carson City, 775-267-2805.

Fernley City Hall, 595 Silver Lace Blvd., Fernley, 775-784-9930.

Incline Village Recreation Center, 980 Incline Way, Incline Village, 775-832-1300.

Extension offices at the following locations. Call ahead for an appointment:

Carson City, 2621 Northgate Lane, Suite 15, 775-887-2252.

Fallon, 111 Sheckler Road, 775-423-5121.

Gardnerville, 1325 Waterloo Lane, 775-782-9960.

Reno, 4955 Energy Way, 888-723-6610.

A complete list of statewide test kit locations can be found on the Radon website at https://extension.unr.edu/radon/pub.aspx?PubID=2582.

Nevadans can also request a free test kit online at https://2021freeradonkit.eventbrite.com/, or by mailing in the confirmation email from the Radon Test Kit Request at https://extension.unr.edu/radon/pub.aspx?PubID=2748 along with a $5 check or money order to Board of Regents. All mailed test kits require $5 for shipping, and ordering through Eventbrite will also incur a small online handling fee.