Former sheriff’s sergeant arrested on felony charges after nearly 2-year investigation

Former Washoe County Sheriff’s Sergeant Dennis Carry is behind bars today facing seven felony counts in a case that has been under investigation for nearly two years.

Carry led the Sheriff’s Office’s cybercrime investigations and is accused of bigamy — he was married to two people at the same time, one of whom was a federal judge. He was also charged with two counts of burglary, forgery, monitoring a private conversation, offering false evidence and perjury.

KRNV’s Joe Hart has been following the case since Carry was placed on leave in 2019. Carry was investigated for allegedly breaking into former Judge David Humke’s office to alter marriage documents.

The Reno Gazette Journal in July of 2019 reported the following:

“Humke, who was forced to step down and barred from judicial office earlier this year, told the Reno Gazette Journal on Monday he was contacted by RPD a few months ago about Carry. Humke said investigators asked him about allegations that Carry had broken into his office and hacked his computer in order to forge paperwork for Carry’s divorce from his wife, Wendy Carry.”

Carry was already married to a Wendy Carry in 1996 but later married a Carla Baldwin Carry in 2018. Both filed for divorce.

“Dennis’ “purported marriage” to Carla Baldwin Carry came only after he drew up fake court documents to convince her he was already divorced from Wendy Carry, attorneys wrote in a March family court filing,” the RGJ reported.

Carry retired from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Reno Police Department has been investigating Carry for nearly two years and has not explained why the investigation took so long. This Is Reno filed an order for records in Carry’s case in early 2020. RPD repeatedly denied the requests because the case was under investigation.