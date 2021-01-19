Extension offers new town hall, webinar sessions for small businesses

The “Coping with COVID-19” small business town halls and webinars that have become a fixture of business-related programming for the University of Nevada, Reno Extension during the pandemic continue during the last two weeks of January.

And English-language town hall on the new round of Paycheck Protection Program loans will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20 followed by a webinar on digital marketing on Friday, Jan. 22. Those same topics will be covered in Spanish-language presentations the following week, Wednesday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Jan. 29.

“Thankfully, there is still assistance out there to help our small businesses with the challenges they are facing due to COVID-19,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “But, navigating the process to access the programs is never easy. We’ll have representatives online who can explain the programs and answer questions. These sessions help our small business owners make connections with the lending organizations, as well as with other small business owners.”

The Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 sessions are for English speakers:

The town hall, “New Rounds of Paycheck Protection Programs,” is Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 9 a.m. Registration: https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X8B_4hlfRgyf-0uEoCQJ5w

Panelists include:

From the Small Business Administration – Saul Ramos, deputy district director

From Prestamos CDFI – Noe Gonzalez, senior business advisor

From U.S. Bank – Gabriela Wyett, business banking development consultant

From Extension – Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas, business development instructors; and Mike Bindrup, research associate

The webinar, “Digital Marketing: Basic Concepts,” is Friday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m. Registration: https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PvqDZwY3RSS9XwX3TjIPhg

Mendez will discuss:

The importance of digital marketing in business

The three principals of social media: traffic, conversion and retention

Identifying good and bad social media campaigns

Creating a weekly plan for social media

The Jan. 27 and Jan. 29 sessions are for Spanish speakers:

The town hall, “New Rounds of Paycheck Protection Programs” is Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 9 a.m. Registration: https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZuaZclXxTdeibQoifCV7gg

Panelists include:

From the Small Business Administration – Alfredo Cedeño, outreach/marketing specialist

From Prestamos CDFI – Gonzalez

From U.S. Bank – Wyett, business banking development consultant

From Extension – Mendez, Salas and Bindrup

The webinar, “Taxes and My Business,” is Friday, Jan. 29, at 9 a.m. Registration: https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fg9uUCoNRb2p_C1viv3tYA

Salas will discuss: