Congressional delegation responds to U.S. Capitol insurrection, threats of further violence

In the wake of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and warnings from the FBI of planned armed protests for Jan. 17 that never materialized—at least not in Nevada’s capital city—This Is Reno reached out to Nevada’s congressional delegation to learn their thoughts on threats of further violence and the perpetuation of false election fraud claims by some Republicans.

With only two days before the inauguration of President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris, here are some of their answers to these questions.

Calls for accountability

As investigations continue into the extent and violence of what happened inside and outside of the Capitol and new information comes to light, including people carrying plastic flex cuffs with the possible intention of taking hostages, many have questioned if those responsible will be brought to justice and how the lawmakers they terrorized feel about it.

Rep. Dina Titus

Representative Dina Titus told This Is Reno, “These criminals proudly declared that they were following the orders of President Donald Trump. President Trump incited an attack on the U.S. Capitol building, the people who work there, Vice President Pence, and the United States of America. I voted to impeach President Trump because he is a clear and present danger to this country.”

She added, “Everyone who broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Titus’ sentiments were echoed by Nevada’s two senators, Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto.

“The violent attacks we saw at our nation’s Capitol are reprehensible,” Rosen said. “There should absolutely be an internal review of what happened last Wednesday and in the days leading up to the attack. Those who were responsible for inciting and committing acts of violence must be held accountable. I’m monitoring this situation very closely and will continue to do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

Cortez Masto called the events of Jan. 6 “absolutely unacceptable.”

“The American people want answers, and I’ll continue to support ongoing investigations to bring those responsible to account,” she said.

Dangerous rhetoric continues among Trump loyalists

Across Nevada, Republican party officials in various counties—including Nye and Washoe—have released statements concerning the events of Jan. 6 that have drawn criticism, including for their potential to incite further violence or to justify the violence that has already taken place. It’s something of which both Rosen and Cortez Masto have taken note. The senators have asked the FBI to look into an open letter written by the Chairman of the Nye County Republican Central Committee.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

“Dangerous rhetoric intended to discredit the 2020 election and spread false information not only endangers the very foundation of our democracy, but it also puts the lives of our men and women in uniform at risk,” Cortez Masto said. “Senator Jacky Rosen and I recently sent a letter to the FBI requesting an investigation into the open letter written by the Chairman of the Nye County Republican Central Committee, and I will continue to speak out against any rhetoric that promotes violence.”

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford’s press team declined to answer This Is Reno’s specific questions, instead referring us to Ford’s statements made via press release. On Jan. 11, Ford released a statement concerning rhetoric from Nevada Republican Party officials.

“As we have learned last week, words may lead to actions, and both have consequences,” Ford’s statement read. “Those peddling conspiracy theories and lies must take personal responsibility for their words and the consequences of pushing these lies on a public looking for guidance. This includes the leader of a local political organization whose recent letter lends to the inflamed passions that likewise led to the insurrection we all just experienced.”

Since its release, Nye County Republican Party Chairman Chris Zimmerman has said the letter was not intended to imply sedition and has attempted to justify its wording. However, the letter’s contents included baseless claims of election fraud and statements like “Trump will be president for another four years. Biden will not be president” and “It’s 1776 all over again,”a phrase heard in videos captured from the Capitol siege. It also repeated discredited conspiracy theories, including those of QAnon.

Republican party officials are not the only ones who’ve made incendiary comments concerning the U.S. Capitol insurrection. In Washoe County, Deputy Sheriff Zachary Malizia posted on Facebook, “It doesn’t count when your [sic] looting your own property. … We the people pay the bills there. We bought that podium. We own those politicians. They work for us.”

Malizia said this while rioting was occurring. That violence resulted directly in the death of one Capitol Hill police officer and may have been a factor in the death of a second officer who apparently took his own life a few days later. On Jan. 8, the U.S. Capitol Police confirmed that USCP Officer Brian D. Sicknick died due to injuries he suffered during the insurrection against the Capitol. Sicknick was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.

“Statements like these are very troubling, especially when made by law enforcement officials who are sworn to protect not just our safety, but our government as well,” Rosen said.

She noted that there are a number of ongoing investigations into allegations of law enforcement officials taking part in the riot, saying she will continue to closely monitor the developments.

Gratitude toward Capitol Police, local law enforcement

“I remain grateful to our Capitol police for keeping my staff and I safe on Jan. 6, and for putting their lives on the line to protect our democracy,” Rosen said.

Titus said, “The attack on the U.S. Capitol was not just an assault on the building, it was also an attack on the people who work there, Vice President Pence, and the United States of America.”

Representative Steven Horsford and his press team did not speak with This Is Reno for this story but released the following statement in response to Sicknick’s death:

“I join with the Speaker and my colleagues in Congress in sending my prayers to the family of Officer Brian Sicknick. Congress must immediately launch investigations into how the events of Jan. 6, 2021 were allowed to descend into such violence and destruction that resulted in the loss of life. Those responsible must be held accountable.”

While the type of large armed protests the FBI warned of did not materialize over the weekend in Nevada, there are still concerns more violence could happen in the days leading up to the Biden-Harris inauguration. This, too, is something on the minds of Nevada’s congressional delegation.

“In the United States, elections are decided by voters, not by violent mobs. Anyone who has information about potential criminal activity should report it to law enforcement,” said Titus.

Senator Jacky Rosen

Senator Rosen told This Is Reno, “Law enforcement agencies are looking into allegations of individuals who want to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, both in Washington and across the country. I am in touch with Governor Sisolak’s administration, local law enforcement, and the FBI regarding planned demonstrations in Nevada. I condemn armed disturbances by those looking to cause harm and know that law enforcement agencies are preparing so that we don’t see a repetition of what took place last week at our nation’s Capitol.”

Cortez Masto again echoed her fellow senator’s sentiments, saying, “As we approach the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, all threats of violence must be taken seriously. I know that many different law enforcement and national security agencies are working hard to keep the American people safe, both in Washington D.C. and across the Silver State, and I’ll continue doing all I can to ensure Nevadans stay informed. I urge all Nevadans looking to participate in Inauguration Day activities on Jan. 20 to do so safely from home.”

Representatives Mark Amodei, who voted against Trump’s impeachment following the insurrection, and Susie Lee did not respond to This Is Reno’s requests for comment concerning the Jan. 6 insurrection and concerns over the possibility of further violence in Nevada’s own capital city.