Clinger to lead legislative advocacy efforts for NSHE

By ThisIsReno
nevada legislature building

The Nevada System of Higher Education announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Clinger, will serve as the system’s Interim Director of Government Affairs for the 81st Legislative Session. That session begins in February.

Andrew Clinger

Clinger was previously Reno’s City Manager.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Clinger’s efforts were described as leading NSHE’s legislative advocacy efforts as well as those for the system’s eight higher education institutions. Chancellor Melody Rose said Clinger was selected in part because of his extensive work “on state budgets for three different Nevada governors, including as a state budget director during the Great Recession.”

“He understands the intricacies of the legislative process and dealing with fiscal challenges,” Rose added.

The University of Nevada, Reno announced in late December appointment of its own government affairs director, Michael Flores. Flores previously served as chief of staff for NSHE’s chancellor’s office.

