Autumn Harry joins Great Basin Water Network (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Today, the Great Basin Water Network is proud to welcome Autumn Harry as a campaign strategist.

Autumn is from Kooyooe Pa’a Panunadu (Pyramid Lake), located in Northern Nevada. Autumn is a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and is Numu (Northern Paiute) and Dine (Navajo). Autumn is in the process of completing her Master’s program at the University of Nevada, Reno where she is studying Geography. Autumn’s research encompasses Indigenous mapping methods and the restoration of Indigenous place names in her homelands of Kooyooe Pa’a.

Autumn is a fisherwoman, land defender, Indigenous rights advocate, and continues to work within Indigenous frameworks to uplift place-based narratives on the landscape. Recently, Autumn has been involved in organizing actions such as the Reno Women’s March, bringing awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and the importance of protecting our precious water in Nevada.

“I am thankful and honored at the opportunity to join the team at Great Basin Water Network. In my Numu homelands of Pyramid Lake, we are known as the Kooyooe Tukadu (Cui-ui Eaters). Our fish species, both the Cui-ui and the Lahontan Cutthroat Trout, are a large part of our identity as Numu people,” Harry said.

“Protecting water within the Great Basin acknowledges the strong connection of Indigenous Peoples, along with plant and animal relatives, who have always relied on their limited water supplies for survival. With this year’s defeat of the Southern Nevada Water Grab, it is imperative to continue working towards equitable water usage, and to resist projects that fuel extractive greed and development.

“My late father, Norman Harry, was a tremendous leader, knowledge keeper, and water protector. He dedicated his life to the protection of water, fish, and all living beings. He reminded us to be good ancestors to the unborn and the seven generations to come. In working for the Great Basin Water Network, I will bring those same values forward.”

GBWN Executive Director Kyle Roerink added, “Autumn’s perspective, sincerity, history and judgment resonate with all who are in her presence. As GBWN continues initiatives across Nevada and Utah, we are delighted to be working with such a dynamic person who is committed to ensuring a just and sustainable water future in the American West.”

For more information contact Autumn at autumn4gbwn@gmail.com

