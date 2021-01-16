Area events planned to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Several events are scheduled this weekend to honor civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. The events have been organized by Reno Sparks NAACP and Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society.

Two events will be livestreamed to follow COVID-19 restrictions, and a third features a socially-distanced car caravan. For details on any of the three events, visit RenoSparksNAACP.org/



35th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Memorial Service

A livestream with an all-star cast of thousands

Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p,m. PST

33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration

“Starting Good Trouble: A New Normal” is a day of workshops live-streamed on Zoom and hosted by Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society

Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Workshops begin at 11 a.m. and the finale is at 7:00 p.m. PST

Reno CW 8.3 / Charter Spectrum 12 or 695 / Dish 9008 / Dishnet 9 or YouTube livestream

23rd Annual Rev. Onie Cooper Memorial Caravan

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway (safe-distanced I-580/US 395)

Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, 11:00 a.m. PST (10:30 a.m. Staging)

Departing from Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 780 Del Monte Lane, Reno 89511