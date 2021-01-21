Additional $50 million in assistance to become available for small businesses

This week during his State of the State Governor Steve Sisolak called on the Nevada Legislature to approve an additional $50 million for small business grants through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) Grant program. That’s the program that saw business owners scrambling to submit their applications and the state treasurer’s office overwhelmed with the response.

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office said more than 13,500 small businesses applied to the PETS program during the first submission period, which was shortened from 15 to just four days and open Oct. 19-22, 2020. At that point the original pot of money, $20 million, was doubled to $40 million and eventually reached $51 million.

This new $50 million would nearly double the funding available through the program and allow for some of those business owners that were locked out of the first round of funding to get a second shot.

This new allocation of funds would be granted first to applicants from the October submission period who were denied grants due to lack of funding, and also to those who are awaiting grant awards.

Nevada small businesses that are interested in being notified of future grant funding opportunities are encouraged to fill outthis form.

Nevada’s legislature convenes Feb. 1, 2021, after which it can take up this matter.