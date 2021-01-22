Activists push for adoption of Green New Deal

Images by Isaac Hoops

As the sun was setting on Thursday evening, a small group of eight met outside of the Walgreens on Virginia Street where it crosses over Interstate-80. They carried banners reading “Green New Deal NOW,” “Livable Future” and “Good Paying Jobs.”

Stevie Applewhite and Val Weinzweig organized the demonstration. They’re the co-founders of the Reno chapter of a group called the Sunrise Movement, which advocates for the implementation of a Green New Deal. Applewhite is the Reno branch’s coordinator; Weinzweig runs communications for the group.

Stevie Applewhite, left, and Val Weinzweig of Reno’s chapter of Sunrise Movement discuss plans they have for the coming Nevada legislative session. Image: Isaac Hoops

As they were preparing to take their banners and stand next to the eastbound I-80 on-ramp on Center Street, they explained their purpose. They and their fellow members believe adoption of a Green New Deal will create better economic outcomes for people across the country and a sustainable future in which politicians are not beholden to fossil fuel executives and their large pocketbooks.

Introduced by Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts, the Green New Deal is a congressional resolution that outlines a plan for tackling climate change, weaning the country off of fossil fuels and curbing greenhouse gas emissions while also guaranteeing new, well-paying jobs across clean energy industries. It’s worth noting that the resolution is nonbinding, meaning, even if it’s approved by Congress, nothing in the proposal would become law.

Applewhite and Weinzweig also said their group is looking ahead to the next session of the Nevada Legislature, which begins on Feb. 1, and are interested in lobbying for mining tax reform in the Silver State among other priorities.

According to its website, the Sunrise Movement is a youth movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

“We’re building an army of young people to make climate change an urgent priority across America, end the corrupting influence of fossil fuel executives on our politics, and elect leaders who stand up for the health and wellbeing of all people,” the site proclaims.The Reno chapter of the Sunrise Movement was started in May 2020, and its members have plans to work alongside more established local activism groups like the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada to achieve their aims.