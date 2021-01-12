2021 resolutions with M Spa — January specials for CoolTone by CoolScuplting (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

As we dive into 2021, people are making wellness goals for the new year. For many, this includes eating healthy and adding exercise into their routines. This can be a big feat, especially when results aren’t as quick or as significant as you strive for.

M Spa can assist in helping you realize your fitness goals in 2021.

Introducing an all-new option in body contouring –– CoolTone by CoolSculpting. CoolTone is FDA-cleared to firm, tone and strengthen muscles in the abdomen, thighs and buttocks. CoolTone acts as a supplement to a current fitness routine. And clients can see major results.

Click here for before and after photos of clients using CoolTone.

This January, M Spa is offering 20 percent off your second CoolTone service, when you undergo your first treatment in January, so that people can start their fitness and wellness journey immediately. This treatment can be done all while wearing a mask and social distancing.

The M Spa is one of the only medical spas in Northern Nevada with a Stanford-trained board-certified plastic surgeon serving as its Medical Director, Dr. Tiffany McCormack. She was the first practitioner to begin using CoolSculpting® for non-surgical fat reduction in Nevada and is currently a core-trained provider.

The broad range of treatments offered at M Spa includes skin rejuvenation and facial treatments, injectables and dermal fillers, light and laser treatments, skin tightening and cellulite reduction, and fat reduction and body sculpting. The entire team consists of qualified providers who employ uncompromising standards of safety, experience and care.

The new state-of-the-art building incorporates two different levels of services – McCormack Plastic Surgery and M Spa. McCormack Plastic Surgery specializes in cosmetic surgery with a fully-equipped operating room outfitted with the latest and most advanced aesthetic technology. The luxury and resort-style environment of the M Spa brings an elevated experience of non-surgical rejuvenation options with a wide variety of skin care products and treatments.

The M Spa is located at 5530 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV 89511. Call to book a free consultation (775) 284-2020. For more information, visit mspareno.com.

