2020 brought sharp increase in Nevadans seeking mental health resources

It has now been a full 10 months since Nevadans and people living across the nation began dealing with stay-at-home orders, mandated business closures and social distancing requirements resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The isolation people have been forced to accept has taken a toll on many people’s mental health. Now, mental health organizations are reporting information that demonstrates just how many people have lived with mental health concerns over the past year.

On Jan. 18, NAMI Nevada—the Nevada branch of the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI)—announced that it recorded a 217% increase in call volume to its Nevada Helpline in 2020. The help line is designed to help Nevadans identify resources for mental health resources. Those who may need help navigating a mental health crisis are encouraged to call the Nevada Helpline at (775) 470-5600.

In 2019, the organization said it fielded an estimated 3,300 calls from people looking for guidance. During the 11 months of 2020 for which NAMI Nevada has data available, it is reporting more than three times as many calls—a total of more than 10,000 calls.

NAMI Nevada also catalogs the total number of recorded talk hours, and logged more than 2,300 hours for these same 11 months of 2020. Fifty percent of calls to the organization mentioned COVID-19 as a stressor.

Depression, anxiety and social isolation were mentioned as issues being dealt with by 80% of callers.

“These figures are both alarming and encouraging,” said Robin Reedy, executive director of NAMI Nevada, in a press release. “On one hand, it’s alarming to see such a steep rise in call volume, but on the other hand we are encouraged that when these individuals feel they need help they are beginning to reach out. NAMI Nevada is prepared to route them to the resources they need, so we would much rather offer a voice on the other end of the line instead of these calls not coming our way to begin with.”

In December 2020 the City of Reno invested a portion of its CARES Act into mental health, spending $1.3 million to provide access to TalkSpace text-based therapy to Reno residents.

According to statistics curated by NAMI, 404,000 Nevadans report living with a mental health condition. The organization has said that, as social distance requirements are still in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while the vaccine is being distributed, it expects the helpline will continue to see increased queries.

“I think it’s safe to say that regardless of your belief systems, there are stressors in our lives” said Reedy. “Even as we see the stigma of mental health conversations lessen, the sheer number of individuals realizing they need assistance is growing because of the inescapable circumstances we find ourselves in. We are doing everything we can to spread useful resources and information, in addition to our advocacy efforts, to those who need this information.”

NAMI Nevada rescheduled a free digital broadcast it has been planning. The broadcast will now happen on Jan. 22, beginning at 6 p.m. Emceed by Reno personality Connie Wray, Drive to Thrive 2021 will feature testimonials from those who have dealt with mental challenges. It will also provide resources and tips viewers can use to better integrate wellness into their daily routines and stories that highlight how mental illness affects individuals in ways that may not be readily apparent.

The broadcast will also feature Clint Malarchuk, a former Canadian professional ice hockey goalie who survived a life-threatening incident on ice. Malarchuk is the best-selling author of A Matter of Inches and The Crazy Game.

Locals featured in the broadcast will include Karma Box Project founder Grant Denton and Reno-local Emma White, who recently published It’s Not OK, but It Will Be: How I Survived Suicidal Depression and You Can ,Too, as well as and Joyce Bosen, founder of Trauma Recovery Yoga (TRY). Bosen provided free lessons to first responders of the Route 91 music festival shooting in Las Vegas. To sign up to view the broadcast, individuals can visit www.givebutter.com/drivetothrive2021.