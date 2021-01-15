15 more dead from COVID-19 in Washoe County, 168 new cases reported

Washoe County has once again hit a grim marker for most deaths in a single day—15. This is the second time that number has been so high. The last time was on Dec. 18, 2020. Most of the deceased were in their 70s or older. However, one man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, each with an underlying health condition, died, as did a man in his 40s with no underlying health conditions.

There have been 559 COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County since the pandemic began. With an additional 168 new cases reported yesterday, the total number of cases the county has seen climbed to 38,730.

Regarding COVID-19 vaccines, the Washoe County Health District administered approximately 594 COVID-19 vaccines yesterday, bringing the total number to 9,302 by the Health District.

Numbers at a glance

Total COVID-19 cases in Washoe County: 38,730 (+168 from 1/12)

Deaths: 559 (+15)

Recovered: 22,453 (+134)

Active cases: 15,718 (+19)

Hospitalized with COVID-19*: 195 (-4)

Vaccines administered by Washoe County Health District**: 9,302 (+594)

Total Vaccines Received in Washoe County: 22,760 (+0)

Vaccines distributed to community partners (Hospitals, medical providers): 11,030 (+0)

*Data from Nevada Hospital Association (not updated on weekends or holidays) includes residents from outside of Washoe County who are hospitalized in Washoe County.

**This number is approximate and includes only COVID-19 vaccines administered by the Health District, which occur four days per week.

Total number of COVID-19 tests performed in Washoe County as of Jan. 13: 319,454 (+1,651 since 1/12)

According to the Nevada Hospital Association, in Washoe County as of Jan. 13:

80% staffed hospital beds are occupied (+4% since 1/12)

68% of all licensed hospital beds are occupied (+3%)

49% of all Intensive Care Unit beds are occupied (+4%)

23% of all ventilators are in use (+3%)

NOTE: Numbers are for all hospital patients in Washoe County and not just COVID-19 patients.