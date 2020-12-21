You may now sign up for Talkspace, free, if you are a Reno resident (updated)

Talkspace is live for City of Reno residents. Although the company said earlier today it is opening up its services first to city employees and Reno police, the sign-up page is available now.

“It is live as of this morning at talkspace.com/Reno,” said Matt Brown with the City of Reno. “There is a link on that page to request access, and they’ll get a code within 1-2 days.”

Talkspace’s approval by the city was controversial. Many wanted the funding for the proposal — $1.3 in CARES Act funding — for a local therapy option, but the Reno City Council early this month unanimously approved the contract.

“The City of Reno has made it possible for residents ages 13+ to receive private mental health support from Talkspace at no charge,” the company posted online. “Send unlimited text, voice, and video messages﹣ anytime, anywhere. Your dedicated therapist will engage daily, 5 days per week. Monthly video appointments and self-help exercises are also available.”

However, delays may be possible.

“You may encounter a waitlist for therapist services if demand exceeds network capacity. If this occurs, Talkspace will follow up with more information,” the company added.

Update: After completing the form to request access on Talkspace residents should get a code within 1-2 days, not 24 hours as originally reported.