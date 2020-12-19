fbpx
Tonopah, 100 years ago – The photos
Tonopah, 100 years ago – The photos

By ThisIsReno
Eugenie Slabbinck, center, with Albert and Edna Nort and their three sons, from left to right, Albert L, Raymond and Morris, in Tonopah, Nevada around 1921. Eugenie is Edna's mother and traveled from Belgium to visit family. While in Tonopah she married Richard Van Denbosche. Image provided by Mark Meganck

Submitted by Mark Meganck

Mark Meganck is a qualified guide in the medieval city of Bruges, Belgium, a major tourist destination in Europe. In mid-November, while researching the American branch of his family, he stumbled across our article, “Nevada’s original pandemic,” which included a look at how Tonopah had been hard hit in the 1918 flu pandemic. Meganck’s grandparents lived in Tonopah for a short time just after the pandemic, arriving nearly 100 years ago—Dec. 11, 1920. We shared his research and stories in a three part series, available in part one, part two and part three.

Meganck shared images of his family along with historical documents he found through research. Some of these are shared with each story, however we could include them all. Check out the gallery below to see all of the items he shared with us.

