The Abbi Agency grows, expands Nevada footprint (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Integrated marketing agency announces leadership changes,

new members of Southern Nevada roster

Connie Anderson has been named vice president of client strategy at The Abbi Agency, an integrated marketing agency with offices in Reno, Las Vegas, New York and the United Kingdom.

Anderson, who has been with the agency for eight years, has long served as a strategic advisor for specific clients. In her new role, Anderson will oversee strategy for all clients, focusing on ways to provide solutions using the wide range of services the agency provides.

The move comes as a direct result of the increase in clients the agency has acquired since the start of the pandemic. The firm has also experienced growth in the number and variety of services it provides to existing clients, such as digital marketing, web development, social media strategy and podcast development.

Warren Phan, who’s been with the agency just under two years and has quickly risen through the ranks working with clients such as Edgewood Tahoe Resort and destinations including Visit Kalispell, Visit Murietta and Go Goleta, will step into Anderson’s previous role as Senior Brand Manager.

The Abbi Agency has also added three full-time positions to expand its Southern Nevada footprint servicing clients that range from Google to Fennemore Law and Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates to Opportunity 180. Ashley Behre has joined the agency as a Brand Manager in the Las Vegas office, and Alexis Bersid and David Sandler have joined the public relations team, a service line which remains one of the agency’s core offerings.

“We’re very fortunate our team has been able to grow during this difficult time, providing services to new and existing clients who need innovative solutions to face unprecedented challenges,” said Bryan Allison, chief marketing officer at The Abbi Agency. “We’ve not only promoted from within, but added amazing talent with deep experience in the sectors we’re focused on, which include tech, hospitality and tourism, government and real estate and development.”

About The Abbi Agency

The Abbi Agency is an integrated communications firm helping clients in the B2C and B2B space with branding, public relations, digital and design. The agency has executed award-winning marketing campaigns for clients across the United States. With offices in Reno, Las Vegas and New York, the team of experts behind the agency is ready to help its clients achieve their communications goals . Learn more at theabbiagency.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.