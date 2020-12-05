Tandem Chocolates & Ferino Distillery take-home pairing experience (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

How do you like your cocktails? Shaken? Stirred? Paired with a chocolate bonbon?

For the first time-ever, Ferino Distillery and Tandem Chocolates are teaming up for a delicious take-home Ferino and chocolate tasting experience!

Each ticket includes three mini holiday-themed cocktails paired with three unique chocolate bonbons. Tickets are $35 and can be bought HERE. Ticket holders may come to Ferino Distillery on Thursday, December 10th or Friday, the 11th to pick up their pairing.

Introducing Ferino’s holiday collection created by the master distiller himself, Joe Cannella and elegantly paired chocolates handmade by the exquisite chocolatier, Phyllis Robinson!

Apple Cider Old Fashioned paired with a Spiced Apple Pie bonbon

Santa’s Cosmo paired with a Passion Berry bonbon

Winter Boulevardier paired with a Cardamom Orange Crunch bonbon

Cocktails are all prepared in 100ml flasks and ready to pour over ice.

Supplies are limited and pickup will be available forThursday, December 10th and Friday, the 11thfrom 12:00pm-10:00pm.

Take a sip… have a bite and enjoy!

