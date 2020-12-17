St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores offer unique gifts (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Shopping at St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores Supports the Community

Looking for a unique gift for that hard to buy for person? Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is reminding holiday shoppers to visit St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores this holiday season.

“We are extremely blessed to have the generous support of our community who donate to our thrift stores with a unique variety of items such as furniture, clothing, household items and décor, recreation gear and equipment, bikes, children’s games, high end handbags and shoes. It’s also a great stop for that occasional white elephant gift,” said Marie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada.

“Each year our Thrift Stores generate nearly one million dollars in direct funding to our core poverty assistance programs. This is a direct result of the great donations and shoppers.”

With two locations to choose from, the perfect gift is affordable and just around the corner. St. Vincent’s Super Thrift, located at 190 E. Glendale Avenue in Sparks, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. St. Vincent’s Thrift Store, located at 500 E. Fourth Street in Reno, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To ensure everyone’s safety, new store policies have been put in place. St. Vincent’s Thrift Stores are following Washoe County’s COVID-19 recommendations and requires that all donors and customers please wear a mask and do not come to the store if you’re not feeling well. Everyone must practice social distancing and maintain a six-foot distance from other people. No public restrooms or fitting rooms will be available. All sales are final, and no returns will be accepted.

For more information, visit the website at ccsnn.org

About Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada

Established in 1941, Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) is a Nevada-based, 501(c) (3) tax-exempt, non-profit corporation operating human service programs including: St. Vincent’s Dining Room, St. Vincent’s Food Pantry, St. Vincent’s Resource Hub, Crossroads Sober Living, Immigration Assistance and others. CCNN is committed to providing help and creating hope in our community. From infants to seniors, CCNN assists approximately 50,000 people per month in northern Nevada.

