Second case of MIS-C reported in Washoe County

Washoe County Health District reported its second case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) on Friday in a female under 18. She has already been released from the hospital and deemed recovered, according to a statement from the health district.

MIS-C can occur in children and adolescents under the age of 20 within 2-4 weeks after the onset of COVID-19. In this second case, the patient began experiencing symptoms about four weeks after her COVID-19 diagnosis.

The disease is rare but severe and can lead to adverse health impacts and causes many different organs in the body to become inflamed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms can include fever, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and fatigue.

The CDC says it is still learning about MIS-C but advises parents to seek emergency care right away if their child is showing any of the emergency warning signs of MIS-C, listed below. Early identification, diagnosis and treatment are important to prevent long-term impacts, they said.

Rash

Abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea

Bloodshot eyes, or “pink eye”

Fever

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Severe abdominal pain

More information for parents about MIS-C can be found on the CDC website.

Washoe County’s first case of MIS-C was announced in early September. No details were provided as to the age and gender of that patient.