Saint Mary’s to pause elective procedures as COVID strains capacity

Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center announced that starting Friday, Dec. 4 it’s postponing elective surgical and procedural cases requiring an inpatient hospital stay at the facility.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations place increasing strain on hospital capacity, according a bulletin released by Nevada Hospital Association.

“It is important to understand that the hospital remains open to care for the community,” said Krystal Flaniken, RN, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer of Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center.

“Patient and caregiver safety is our top priority. This decision will preserve hospital beds and supplies to ensure all patients have an optimal experience.”

In a statement, Saint Mary’s said emergent surgeries and procedures will continue. Hospital administrators say they’re also closely monitoring the situation to ensure adequate PPE, hospital beds and personnel are available.